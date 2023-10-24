Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 24, 2023 - THE CHOICE: Demand PEACE and we live in abundance; pursue WAR and we die

0:00 Intro

4:00 Intel on Israel

1:11:20 Interview with Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet





- Israeli ground assault on #Gaza highly likely within next 48 hours

- If Israel and the USA choose WAR, the entire world suffers for years to come

- #Peace and deescalation is the only option that leads to prosperity

- Col Douglas Macgregor on Tucker Carlson, key points:

-- Everybody is EMOTING, not thinking

-- War in Middle East will expand to war with #Russia

-- #Iran has highly capable missiles and weapon systems that can strike Israel

-- "Armageddon" is the result if the West pursues war

-- Economic devastation for the West is a certainty

-- Acting out of irrational RAGE, #Israel would be first to deploy a nuclear weapon

-- The entire world would condemn Israel, and some nations may retaliate

-- #Hezbollah has a large operation in Mexico that could threaten U.S.

-- Collective punishment is immoral and illegal - a "war crime"

-- The world will turn against Israel as Palestinian deaths rise





