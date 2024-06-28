Morning Musings 06.28.24: The Great Debate?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I thought it was going to be a completely different affair. While I was expecting a shit show I wasn't expecting this. Has Joe built up Hunter tolerance levels to the CIA super drugs or was this just an out for the Ds?
Buckle up buttercups, this is just getting started.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1