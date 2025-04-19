Tucker Carlson ft Maxime Bernier (Commercial free)

An amazing interview between Tucker and Mad Max Bernier.

I was surprised at what Max disclosed but happy to see that drive and determination after 3 failed elections as the PPC leader.





Maybe 2025 will be a breakout year for his party "The Peoples Party Of Canada"





You can catch this interview at Tucker Carlson on X as well

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1912551772859851125