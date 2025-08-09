These four cryptos are going to be highly coveted! 😲

🔍 In today's video, I go over the XRP Rich List, as well as the XRP, XLM, ALGO, and HBAR weekly charts, including pertinent Fibonacci levels, retracement levels, and the liquidity heat maps.





📍Timestamps:

00:00 – Intro Video

00:41 – Video Summary

00:55 – XRP Rich List

03:56 – XRP Weekly Chart

05:48 – XLM Weekly Chart

08:30 – ALGO Weekly Chart

10:31 – HBAR Weekly Chart





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- XRP Rich List breakdown and analysis

- Weekly chart updates for XRP, XLM, ALGO, and HBAR

- Pertinent Fibonacci levels and retracement points

- Liquidity heat map insights for each asset





✅ Use the coupon code ‘MOON’ from August 8th – September 8th to get 33% off your first month on all three tiers of my Patreon. Join our growing community of like-minded crypto enthusiasts—without all the drama and toxicity that’s so prevalent on social media and video platforms. I’ll see you there!





🔥 Stay Connected & Support the Channel

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





*** The movie clips used in this video are from the movie Austin Powers. And, is used according to the Fair Use Clause. I claim no ownership of these clips, and all rights belong to the respective copyright holders.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Skars in the Sty” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#crypto #xlm #xrp #hbar #algorand