Pt 1Sovereign State Banks Only Gold and Silver Coins w/PG

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/03/clear-and-visable-wef-nwo-quantum.html The Spirt of the Lord is upon me to crush and destroy oppression: WEF, NWO, Quantum Equilibrium, Tesla, Thrive, New Energy, Evolution





Jesus Throws out Money Changers, and counterfeiters. He lives within us in love, Truth and power. Matthew 21:12-17





PG Patriot Gallery here Leah and Michelle's Mom





Comment section. Your great great Grandfather probably had his land stolen because of property taxes. The Founding Fathers All had acres of land.





The People Fled Europe Feudal system for land to be independent.





Commentor: Oh, I want to land. I've wanted it for years. I have no problem with that concept.





PG here: God turned my heart back to my great Grandparents who were robbed of their land and their gold and silver to bring them justice. Get their land and gold back. To not let the fed get away with robbing America. We are bigger! God is in us!





Malachi 4:6 1599GenevaBible 6 And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with cursing.





Matthew 21:12-17 1599 Geneva Bible 12 ¶ And Jesus went into the Temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the Temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves,13 And said to them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer: but ye have made it a den of thieves.





Very exciting news! Catherine Austin Fitts. State Sovereign Banks using gold and Silver Coins. Protects small banks from Central Bankers. Food Sovereignty. Legalize growing, processing, and selling your homegrown, raised food!





Catherine Austin Fitts A snowflake by itself does no harm, too many can shut down the city. Her Motto is to use Cash every day.





Gold and Silver coins, real money, and being honest with yourself and others will break the soul ties We The People have with Evil people. When you are under others: Their voices are in your mind controlling you, me, and all of us. Until we turn on them with the Holy Spirit of God that is in us.





SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft,

herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code ResistanceChicks is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. Coupon code

ResistanceChicks2 $4 off any combination of an adult 2-day ticket. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!







