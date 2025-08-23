DEATH JAB SILENCES MOTLEY CRUE FRONTMAN

Aug. 3, 2025 – Bethel, New York

Vince Neil, 64, Mötley Crüe frontman, performing with his solo band





What happened





• 38-minute set, streamed to YouTube





• Low energy, unsteady on mic stand, appeared to read lyrics from teleprompter





• Timing and pitch widely off; fans speculate possible stroke or other neurological issue





Public reaction





• Video clips went viral; comment sections filled with concern (“breaks my heart”).





• LA Guns guitarist Tracii Guns posted, “My heart breaks for him on so many levels.”





Artist statement (via Instagram)





“Great to be back on stage… recovering… I hope to see you in Vegas this Fall.”





Background





• First live show in nearly a year.





• Band had postponed Vegas residency and canceled festival dates in March due to Neil’s required medical procedure.