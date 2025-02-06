BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Derek Sloan—Taking Back Ontario!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
1
99 views • 7 months ago

February 6, 2025: My guest this week is Derek Sloan, Leader of the Ontario Party, currently seeking candidates to run in the snap election called by Premier Doug Ford and his PCs. We discuss the failed policies of Doug Ford, particularly his disappointing flip-flop on the disturbing gender ideology still being pushed in Ontario public schools. We also touch on the US tariffs expected to negatively impact the Ontario and Canadian economies in the days ahead. As the pro-life leader of a socially and economically-conservative party, Derek asks the good citizens of Ontario to consider putting their names on the ballot and helping him to bring common sense and moral integrity back to Ontario.


Visit the Ontario Party website at: https://www.ontarioparty.ca

To contact the Ontario Party regarding candidacy, email Randy Hillier at: [email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomelectionfamilyabortionlifeprolifefaithlgbtvotemandateschp canadarod taylorpartyeuthanasiacandidatesideologyontariodoug fordlockdownsderek sloanrandy hillierchpcanadachp talkssexedchristian heritage
