EPISODE 387: FENTANYL: MAN-MADE EPIDEMIC

Del Addresses A Massive Shift as Medical Freedom is on Everyone’s Mind; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on the growing burden of undocumented immigrants, mosquito lockdown in Massachusetts, and Zuckerberg Confesses to Censorship Collusion with Biden Administration; ICAN-backed Lawsuit forces CDC to Unblock X accounts in win for First Amendment; The Tragic Toll of the Fentanyl Crisis in America.
Guests: John & Charmaine Bostwick, Ben Westhoff