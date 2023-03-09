BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚀 The Launch of Hypersonic "Kindzhals" during today's Strikes on the territory of Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
220 views • 03/09/2023

🚀 The launch of hypersonic "Kindzhals" during today's strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

Kindzhal means dugger. We seem to have been saving them up for later. This "later" probably means "when NATO will start running out of ammo".

There are two things I keep insisting on:

 Ukraine is being dumped and "we haven't even started".

The country's air defense was unable to shoot down a single Russian Kinzhal missile (https://t.me/russianhead/12345), said Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.


He also said that Ukraine faced such a blow for the first time. “This is such an attack. To be honest, I don’t remember such a thing,” Ignat said.

