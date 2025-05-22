The advance of Russian forces, which is developing an offensive towards Konstyantynivka direction, has prompted Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms to surrender, choosing a favorable situation, and then move towards Russian positions. Russian military channels released a video on May 20, 2025, showing a new wave of small groups of Kiev soldiers surrounded and forced to try to hold out in their trenches north of Ozarianivka being asked to immediately surrender to the Russian stormtrooper! In recent days in the sector, Russian troops have managed to shake and capture new large and wide trenches, thereby eroding the fortified Ukrainian defenses entrenched in the gray zone. Russian drone continue to record scenes to the movement of Kiev prisoners, in the process of going to captivity, having found themselves in an unfavorable situation, making the only right decision to save their lives.

At least the Ukrainian prisoners consisting of three people, under the close supervision of Russian drone, mark the increasing friction of Kiev, this tactical push threatens the depth of their defense on Konstyantynivka sector. They have been there for three days, no evacuation and no assistance, and their armored vehicles are attacked by Russian FPV drones. When in the fighting, they ran in all directions, their comrades were captured, and the three men continued to hold out in the hideout, and the Russians did nothing bad to them, according to the POW. The Ukrainian group seemed happy to move towards the Russians, marked by a complete lack of resistance when asked to surrender. Furthermore, they were guided by a 'bird' on their way to the Russian positions to reach one of the locations. Each advance shortened the Russian road to Konstyantynivka, precisely and methodically, and greatly increases the concerns of Kiev along with NATO.

