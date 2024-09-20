© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'This is a result of dependency on the US...the Europeans are the ones who most need to have a positive relationship with Russia...this is a disaster from a European standpoint.'
-Former Special Assistant to US President Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow on EU countries self-sanctioning themselves in the proxy war against Russia through Ukraine. He joins us for Saturday's Going Underground.