BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I can go back up to 15 to get you back all the tax dollars that have been stolen from you in canada
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 6 months ago

there is no limit to the number of years that I can go back up to 15 to get you back all the tax dollars that have been stolen from you in canada. please spare me the notion that as a Canadian citizen you have to pay your fair share, your money simply goes into third world countries so that people can kill each other and I am not going to fund any wars anymore. I've been studying tax law for 40 years and I can tell you that the Canada Revenue Agency has no authority of any kind and it's time for all of us to take our money back. I'm the only one that can do it for you because I am the only one that the Canada Revenue Agency is afraid of. get a hold of me now at Www.kevinjjohnston.com


please do not leave messages here, please use my website.


#irs #canadapolitics #Calgary #edmonton #Alberta #cra #canadarevenueagency #corporatetx #incometax #tax

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy