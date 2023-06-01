Satan Makes His Children Wealthy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luke 4:5-7 " And the devil took him up and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time, and said to him, “To you I will give all this authority and their glory, for it has been delivered to me, and I give it to whom I will. If you, then, will worship me, it will all be yours.”
Satan found a partner through which he rules the world. He has sought such a partner from the time he seduced Eve, and even made his pitch to Abraham through the King of Sodom (representing Satan). Jesus, like Abraham, rejected the King of Sodom/Satan. But someone took the devil up on his offer. Do not think that we live in a "neutral world." Our response must be as full spectrum as that of the Serpent: he builds an antichrist world and the Church must build explicitly Christian nations.