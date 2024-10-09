Come Together Media – Ep 7 – Vance/Walz Debate, NC Storms, Longshoremen and WWIII

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss the Vance/Walz VP debate, the government’s abysmal response to storms in NC, the Longshoremen’s (almost) strike, and WWIII.
The episode 7 roundtable consists of:
Brian Gamble – Into the Fight
Patriot Don – All Patriots Net
Gail Seiler - Volunteer with the Former
Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com