Redeemed by the Blood of the Lamb? What Does That Mean?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
13 views • 6 months ago

Have you ever wondered what it truly means to be redeemed? In this powerful devotion, we explore the biblical foundation of redemption through Jesus Christ. Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks the threefold redemption by Christ’s sacrifice—buying back what was lost, setting us free from sin’s bondage, and delivering us from judgment. Discover how God’s redemption was not an afterthought but a divine plan from eternity past. Learn why Job declared, “For I know that my Redeemer liveth” (Job 19:25) and how this truth impacts your life today. 🙏 Have you been redeemed? If not, why not? Now is the time to accept Jesus as Lord and Savior. Watch, be encouraged, and share this message of salvation with someone who needs it.

Keywords
eternal lifejesus christsalvationchristian teachingredemptionhow to be savedbible devotiondaily devotiongospel messagefaith in godjesus saveschristian sermongod planredeemed by the bloodroderick websterchristian encouragementwhat is redemptionfannie crosbyjob 19-25plan of redemption
Chapters

00:00Introduction to Fannie Crosby's Song

00:58Understanding Redemption

01:06Threefold Redemption by Christ

03:47The Plan of Redemption

06:16God's Eternal Purpose

09:13Call to Redemption

09:41Conclusion and Invitation

