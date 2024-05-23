BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
India: The Worst Country on Earth (2024)
76 views • 11 months ago

"100% necessary pre-watching if you plan to visit India. NSFW, NSFL, Warnings for everything humanly possible, refused rating, beyond NC-17, contender for scariest/most disturbing film ever made..." “India. A county shrouded in mystery. It is a cursed land, and quite possibly the most disgusting country on earth today. Some may even say it is the worst country to ever exist. In this god forsaken land the native Indian Hindu, more colloquially known as the Pajeet, breeds out of control like a plague of rats. Often defecating out in the open with no regard for its native habitat, the Pajeet spreads across the face of the earth like a cancerous tumor consuming all in its path while the world watches on in disgust and horror. With almost 1.4 billion Pajeets and rising our mother earth buckles under the terrible strain, whilst these creatures rapidly multiply in their own filth, with seemingly no end in sight.” Summary Source: https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/film-review-india-the-worst-country

Keywords
migrationindiahindudefecationpajeetunsanitary
