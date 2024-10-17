Transition to Christ: Not A False Voice of god Weapon: Brain Internet: Getting Close

Where are the Children (After the US Border - HHS WhistleBlower Interview)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zi0JgLOucvRH

Malachi 2:15

"But did He not make them one, Having a remnant of the Spirit? And why one?

He seeks godly offspring."





tinyurl.com/Voice2Skull

tinyurl.com/Voice2Skull2

tinyurl.com/Voice2Skull3





What can We do to protect our families and neighbors in a society demanding internet

connection? Encourage them to grow food, read God's Word, and call His Holy Name everyday.

Go back to a paper Bible, get outside in the sun, let it shine on You and think of God's promises.

Walk around barefoot, work with Your hands and breathe. Turn off the phone and keep it away

from Your room especially at night. Steer family and friends away from computers and related

careers, trust Me I did; for example many People know AI is about to take over programming and

IT Support. No deep state shelf food, fast food, body products,

scrub often, CDS Baths are amazing, CDS is curing disease all over the World

AndreasKalcker.com / DioxiTube.com / UniversalAntidote.com





Look up the work of Karen Kingston, Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea, Dr Martin Dean, Dr Jason Dean, Dr

John Hall, Dr. Michael Nehls, Maria Zeee, Jeffrey Prather, Shad Budge, Dr. Robert Duncan,

Attorney Ana Toledo, and Nick Begiche





Chlorine Dioxide Links, Info, Where to Buy!!!

DioxiTube.com

TheUniversalAntidote.com

https://andreaskalcker.com/

[email protected]





TinyUrl.com/SodomIsReal

AcademicsStand.org/

tinyurl.com/HarariVSHumans

see: Rumble @ThriveTimeShow





Holy God Jesus Christ in 1st Book of Enoch:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UV1pd6PMvOKu





(www.generalflynn.com/)

tinyurl.com/CherylWelsh

(tinyurl.com/PlaskettStaffer)

(tinyurl.com/DontTranshumanKids)

(tinyurl.com/DontTrustMusk)

(itascaproject.org/first-1000-days/)

(tinyurl.com/InternetOfSubVocals)

tinyurl.com/BrainInvaders

(tinyurl.com/ReginaDugan)

tinyurl.com/RockySoil

(tinyurl.com/NanoMihalcea)

(tinyurl.com/SelfArrangingNano)

tinyurl.com/FalseVoiceOfGod

(tinyurl.com/TargetedInnocent)

tinyurl.com/FalseVoiceOfGodWeapon

(tinyurl.com/KarenStewart)

JeffreyPrather.com

tinyurl.com/WirelessTrafficking

(Carnicominstitute.org)

tinyurl.com/ChinaMindControl

(peacepink.ning.com/)

(tinyurl.com/TinFoilSimpsons)

ChinasElectromagneticVictims

(tinyurl.com/CNNeuralWeapons)

tinyurl.com/ChinaNoTouchTorture

(tinyurl.com/HavanaIndia)

tinyurl.com/CostOfWifi

(rudy2.wordpress.com/)

tinyurl.com/NeuroScienceBattlefield

(www.targetedjustice.com/)

tinyurl.com/DeathSquadsElSalvador

(tinyurl.com/MicrowaveSecretService)

tinyurl.com/SilentMassacre

(patents.google.com/patent/US3951134) tinyurl.com/HousesFullOfSmoke

(tinyurl.com/SDRReRadiation)

tinyurl.com/ToBeARevolutionary

(tinyurl.com/DewHatInsert)

tinyurl.com/PriestPushedFromHelicopter

(tinyurl.com/JesusInEnoch)

tinyurl.com/TianamenSquare

(tinyurl.com/ProtectBinney)

tinyurl.com/HippieMindControl

(tinyurl.com/ProtectJohnHall)

tinyurl.com/ChinaFoodSafety

(tinyurl.com/ProtectDavidVoigts)

tinyurl.com/SilentMassacre

(tinyurl.com/ChargersTransmitAM)

(tinyurl.com/SheriffsWithIntegrity)

(tinyurl.com/SmartPhoneSensorArray)

(tinyurl.com/HarassedAndExhausted)

(tinyurl.com/AICommunism)