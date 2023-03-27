BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

3/27/2023 There's no need to worry about Mr. Miles Guo's safety, and we must believe in the power of the righteous force!
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 03/29/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cv2ptd68f

3/27/2023 There's no need to worry about Mr. Miles Guo's safety, and we must believe in the power of the righteous force! Many people in the detention facility know Mr. Guo and call him "General Fight"! Mr. Guo works out, studies English, and reads books every day. Everyone respects and takes care of him and has given him various daily necessities. Mr. Guo is a neat person and does cleaning seven times a day. No matter where he is, Mr. Guo always shows spirits of courage!

#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC


3/27/2023 郭文贵先生的安全大家不必担心，我们要相信正义的力量有多大！里面很多人都知道他并称呼他为“战斗将军”！郭先生每天都在健身、学英文、看书。大家都很尊重、照顾他，并送他各种日用品；郭先生爱干净，每天做7次清洁。郭先生不论在哪里，永远都是那么有气魄！

#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy