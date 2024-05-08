US Sports Soccer Feat. Lionel Messi Breaks TWO MLS Records Against RBNY

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Backyard Soccer Drills

by Marty Schupak

Backyard Soccer Drills was filmed in suburban New York with a small group of five kids and one coach/parent. Continuing with the tradition of the Youth Sports Club and VideosForCoaches.com , nationally known youth coach and video producer Marty Schupak, has put together one of the most creative sports instructional videos to date. This course shows some of the most fundamental soccer drills as well as some advanced skill drills. Using limited space and being creative using areas around one's house such as a deck, trees and even a driveway, this valuable tool covers many aspects of the game of soccer. The soccer course is appropriate for ages 7-18.

On today's show we have an excellent multi-faceted girls soccer prospect out of Connecticut, followed by another record setting night by arguably the best there is. Let them both inspire you to greatness!





BRIANNA VANDERHEYDEN - [ FORWARD/WINGER ] - CLASS OF 2025

L2 SPORTS MEDIA (for contact)

Lionel Messi Breaks TWO MLS Records Against RBNY

Major League Soccer

@mls

