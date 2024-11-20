Col Douglas Macgregor: Trump & the Storm of the Century - 'Russian Nuclear Rocket Forces now on full alert, 2 sources said' - Nov 20

282 views • 6 months ago

Adding, here is the article written by Col. Macgregor a couple days ago mentioned near the beginning of this video.

COL. Douglas Macgregor : Trump and the Storm of the Century

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.