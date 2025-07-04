BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump: Fauci Will Become First Public Official Executed for 'Crimes Against Humanity'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
339 followers
Follow
2022 views • 2 months ago

Sources confirm Trump is drafting an executive order to authorize a military task force to arrest and try U.S. citizens accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically those tied to the globalist COVID agenda.

As Trump eloquently told Kennedy's MAHA team: Dr. Josef Mengele didn't walk free after WWII just because Hitler gave him a pardon and neither should the modern-day perpetrators of medical tyranny.

The modern-day Nuremberg 2.0 trials are coming-and the targets are clear:

The billionaire "philanthropists" who used charity as a cover for control. The unelected health officials who crushed dissent and rewrote science on command. The pharma giants who cashed in on fear, pushing untested shots with hidden risks. The media puppets who lied, gaslit, and buried the truth to protect their masters. And the tech tyrants who silenced doctors, erased whistleblowers, and labeled truth as "dangerous misinformation."

They thought they'd get away with it.

But this week, the Trump administration confirmed what we've all been waiting to hear: the reckoning isn't coming, it's already begun.




Tags: Fauci, Anthony Fauci, Pandemic, Crimes against humanity, depopulation, Democide, COVID jabs, Plandemic, Bill Gates, Gates, NIH, War crimes, mRNA, Trump, executive order, military task force, war crimes, globalist, COVID agenda, Kennedy, RFK, Josef Mengele, WWII, Hitler, Nuremberg, pharma, whistleblower 

Keywords
trumpglobalistexecutive orderkennedypandemicwwiidepopulationnihcrimes against humanitywar crimesbill gatesrfkgatesdemocidefaucijosef mengelejabsanthony faucicovidplandemiccovid agendamrnamilitary task force
