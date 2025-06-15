© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 America Descends Into CHAOS—Are You Prepared?
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
744 views • 3 months ago
As America teeters on the edge—with growing riots, civil unrest, and the looming threat of World War III—more people are waking up to the urgent need to prepare. In this episode, I sit down with two brothers from rural Oklahoma who’ve built a faith-driven, family-run preparedness business rooted in generational wisdom. From food security to grid-down survival, they break down what every American family needs to know to be ready for what's coming.Show more
Buy freeze-dried ground beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/ and save with promo code SETH
To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906
Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp
Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica
Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!
To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.
For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.