Anti-Israel encampments take over Canadian universities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Earlier this week, anti-Israel protesters set up an encampment at McGill University in Montreal, demanding the university divest its endowment funds from Israel and sever ties with Israeli academic institutions. Columnist Barbara Kay joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss the impact of these demonstrations on Canada’s Jewish community, and the response from post-secondary