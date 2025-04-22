Kupyansk Direction: Steady Advance Westward - Rybar’s Analysis

Kupyansk Direction — Rybar’s Analysis📝

Steady Advance Westward

The main combat operations in this sector are taking place on the right bank of the Oskil River and in the central area near Stepova Novoselivka. Meanwhile, the southern flank remains relatively quiet, with little information coming from either side.

🔻Detailed chronology of combat operations:

▪️By April 13, Russian forces pushed Ukrainian units out of the forest belts north of Stepova Novoselivka, though they have not yet entered the village itself.

▪️On the northern flank, by April 17, Russian troops forced Ukrainian forces back from the vicinity of Zakhidne and reached the outskirts of Doroshivka, securing a section of the R-79 highway.

▪️Additionally, Russian units expanded their bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River, advancing through the residential area of Kamenka to the northeast.

▪️In the Kupyansk area, Russian forces are pushing westward and have engaged in fighting near the approaches to Mala Shapkivka and Kondrashivka.

📌If the Russian advance toward Kupyansk continues from the Koliesnykivka–Stepova Novoselivka line, Ukrainian formations will likely face increasing difficulty holding their positions near Novoosinove and Petropavlivka. Despite the presence of numerous fortified zones, this could eventually lead to a weakening of the overall Ukrainian defensive posture in the area.

