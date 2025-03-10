Imprisoned for 23 Years!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Atta Abd Al-Ghani, a freed prisoner who spent 23 years in captivity, now enjoys the presence of his granddaughter and two sons, who were born through liberated sperm cells. His release was part of a resistance exchange deal, marking the end of over two decades of imprisonment. Interview: Atta Abd Al-Ghani
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 02/02/2025
