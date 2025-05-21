BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dan Bongino as a podcaster: Washington is 'knee-deep' in Epstein case, 'don't let that story go' - Then Epstein Killed himself
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
125 views • 3 months ago

Dan Bongino as a podcaster: Washington is 'knee-deep' in Epstein case, 'don't let that story go'

As Deputy FBI Director: Epstein killed himself. Case closed

What gives?

Prior video: When they said: FBI’s Kash Patel & Bongino INSIST EPSTEIN killed himself.

https://www.brighteon.com/d1f46853-9707-40be-bea4-d841de3d752e

Adding: 

❌DOGE reclaims $163M from DEI projects

During the Biden administration, the National Endowment for the Humanities wasted “taxpayer dollars” on a whole array of LGBT* projects, DOGE points out.

These included:

🔸 $350,000 for interactive gay travel guides

🔸 $350,000 to create a Spanish version of an LGBT vocabulary

🔸 $247,000 to digitize stories of transgender adults in the Pacific Northwest

🔸 $60,000 to research how LGBT cartoonists innovated comics in the 1980-90s

DOGE stressed that all these grants will be awarded to “non-DEI, pro-America causes.”

*banned as an extremist organization in Russia

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
