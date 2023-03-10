MSM CENSORES Press Release On BIOWEAPON: More FLORIDA Committees Pass BAN THE JAB Resolution!

Stew Peters Show





March 9, 2023





It’s time to ban the shots and destroy the stockpiles!

Dr. Joseph Sansone and Carol DiPaolo are here to talk about the advancement of “Ban the Shots” resolutions.

The mainstream media refused to publish the press release simply announcing the outcome of the vote to pass the “Ban the Shot” resolution.

The Florida GOP establishment is going to try and thwart the advancement of these resolutions to other county Republican committees.

MAGA activists are successfully being placed into positions of power throughout GOP county committees in Florida.

Karen Kingston has been presenting information to county committees revealing the Covid-19 vaccine is really a weapon of biowarfare.

Call Ron Desantis office at 850-717-9337 and tell him to ban the shots.

Call Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody at 850-414-3300 and tell her to prosecute medical industrial complex criminals.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





