German MEP, CHRISTINE ANDERSON, Explains How 15 Minute Cities Will Be Used To Enfirce Climate Lockdowns:

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️German MEP, CHRISTINE ANDERSON, Explains How 15 Minute Cities Will Be Used To Enfirce Climate Lockdowns:
"Make no mistake: it's not about your convenience. And it's not about saving the planet, either... They will be able to impose a CLIMATE LOCKDOWN. That's the next step... In order to do that, they will have to have these 15 minute cities."
"It will be a complete impoverishment and enslavement of all the people."