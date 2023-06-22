FBI Caught Creating Terrorists Online: FBI Agent TRICKED Mentally Challenged Kid To Fund Terrorism

The FBI groomed and entrapped a 16 year old with brain development issues.

The Intercept reporter Murtaza Hussain joins Stew to talk about the FBI and how they concoct and facilitate phony crimes.

Teenager Mateo Ventura befriended an FBI agent online.

This FBI agent then used their friendship to solicit cash payments from Ventura toward alleged terrorist ends.

The FBI told Ventura to make the payments in the form of gift cards, and they had him keep the whole thing secret from his family.

Two weeks ago the DOJ announced charges against the mentally challenged teenager for allegedly providing financial support to ISIS.

The FBI is grooming children to frame them for terrorist crimes.

The FBI has habitually crossed the line and encourages subjects to commit crimes instead of investigating actual criminals.

The FBI is resorting to manufacturing crimes in order to justify its massive burden on American taxpayers.

It can be argued the FBI is facilitating terrorist attacks on American soil.

Why was the FBI trying to get a legal minor to flee the country and join ISIS?



Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network