UK ENDS BOOSTERS AS NEW ALARMING DATA ARISES. from TheHIghwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/uk-ends-boosters-as-new-alarming-data-arises/
As the UK ends its booster campaign, troubling data coming directly from the UK government’s own numbers shows an alarming number of people needed to be vaccinated in order to prevent one hospitalization from COVID. Is the shot officially a bust?
POSTED February 10, 2023