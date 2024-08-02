IMAGINE MY SHOCK ☭ KNEEPADS CHOOSES JOSH (((THE RIGHT CHOICE))) SHAPIRO

None of this is organic. It’s all planned. And they’re trying to make it seem like a real campaign when it’s just a Marxist DEI clown show that NOBODY VOTED FOR





A staffer for Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker 'accidentally posted' a video meant to be released next week which reveals Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris' running mate.





"Philly political sources have told me that a staffer connected with Mayor Cherelle Parker's team accidentally posted the video today," posted journalist Ernest Owens on X.





"The video was scheduled for Monday...after VP Kamala Harris was expected to announce her pick."





"It's Josh Shapiro, y'all," Owens continued.





Or, as Owens also suggested - this could be an 'accident' which serves as a trial balloon, and Harris could go in a different direction.





Shapiro notably canceled fundraising events in New York this weekend and "is likely to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris as she works to pick a running mate," reported WHTM earlier in the day.





Meanwhile, Shapiro has come under fire from women's groups after his administration settled a sexual harassment claim against one of his longtime aides for $300,000.





In a statement headlined “Gov. Shapiro’s Failures Enabled Sexual Harassment,” the National Women’s Defense League said that the Harris vetting team should “consider the handling of past complaints of sexual harassment inside the Pennsylvania Governor’s office.” The group claims to be a nonpartisan organization dedicated to preventing sexual harassment. -Daily Beast





We're guessing said women's groups will promptly fade into the bushes.





