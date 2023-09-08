FAT AL SHARPTON GETS ASS PLANTED 😆 ON THE MORTON DOWNEY SHOW

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qM8wyN6yrZw





Sample episode of Morton Downey, Jr. how from The Out Of The Woods Collection discussing Police Violence and Racial Profiling. Guests include Reverend Al Sharpton (National Youth Movement), Dr. Gloria Toote, Curtis Sliwa (Guardian Angels), John Flynn (Coalition Against Crime), Prof. Michael Levin (CUNY) and Cyril Boynes of C.O.R.E.





Downey was a local sensation with his evening talk show on channel 9 New York. Eventually the show was syndicated nationally. A take off on Donahue and Oprah, he rode the success of the "shock jock" phenomenon of Howard Stern and don Imus, but the DNA of the show and JERRY SPRINGER, can be traced to JOE PYNE, a talk show host on radio and TV in the late 1960s, who also used the controversy of the changing times to boost his ratings.





There's an excellent doc on Morton Downey Phenomenon called Evocateur. http://www.magpictures.com/evocateur/

