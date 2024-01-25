Create New Account
The Two Last Days Churches- The Spotless Bride & the Harlot
Free Church
The Bible speaks of two different churches that will be present in the last days before the return of Jesus Christ. One is a pure and holy spotless bride and the other is a great whore full of abominations. Every church or congregation will fall into one or the other category.

christchurchbabylonlast dayswhorebriderevelationsharlot

