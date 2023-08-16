Transman Shatters the Trans Agenda!









Accidental star of Matt Walsh's What is a Woman? Transman. Gender medicine survivor. Lesbian. Mother. Speaking out for kids. Scott Newgent endured medical complications after medical complications due to transgender healthcare. Scott lost everything he'd ever worked for, his home, car, savings, career, wife, medical insurance, and most importantly, his faith in himself and God. In a battle to survive, he went from ER to ER, trying to solve the mystery of why his health was failing. He learned firsthand the truth about how dangerous medical transition is. Scott realized that if you get sick because of transgender health, you are in the desert alone.Show more





​The truth? The truth is that medical transition is experimental, dangerous, and doesn't cure anything. But convincing society it is life-saving opens a new trillion-dollar industry, and your child is the target! Because of the truth, Scott has dedicated his life to educating the world about medical transition and saving your children from the carnage it renders!





State to State - Country To Country

SCREAMING Louder "STOP Transing Kids!"





Help Scott Save Kids DONATE





Links for this episode:





https://www.scottnewgent.com/





Transitioned and Deceived: Evil Doctors Make BIG MONEY On Genital Mutilation Surgeries https://rumble.com/v2sazui-lgbt-freaks-target-children-evil-doctors-make-big-money-on-genital-mutilati.html





Matt Walsh: "Scott Newgent is the hero of the film https://rumble.com/v177a7x-matt-walsh-scott-newgent-is-the-hero-of-the-film..html





Transgender toddlers treated at Duke, UNC, and ECU https://www.edfirstnc.org/post/transgender-toddlers-treated-at-duke-unc-and-ecu





Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/01/20/executive-order-preventing-and-combating-discrimination-on-basis-of-gender-identity-or-sexual-orientation/





The Man on the Middle Cross Said I Can Come | Alistair Begg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9wgJBoEd8





