WISDOM FROM ANCIENT TREES, & CREATING WORLD PEACE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WISDOM FROM ANCIENT TREES, AND PRAYING FOR WORLD PEACE!
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I will be sharing wisdom from 1000 year old trees and praying for world peace. During the Atlantean times, millions of people would pray for world peace and it really helped! I hope you can all join me on this amazing show! Ted www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com