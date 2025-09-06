BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WISDOM FROM ANCIENT TREES, & CREATING WORLD PEACE!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
33 views • 1 week ago

WISDOM FROM ANCIENT TREES, AND PRAYING FOR WORLD PEACE!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I will be sharing wisdom from 1000 year old trees and praying for world peace. During the Atlantean times, millions of people would pray for world peace and it really helped! I hope you can all join me on this amazing show! Ted www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

Keywords
middle eastgazaworld peacespiritual wisdomancient trees
