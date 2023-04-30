BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 4.29.2023 NC restores VOTER ID, STAGING for Military Coup charges, IMMORAL activity push! PRAY!
150 views • 04/30/2023

LT of And We Know


April 29, 2023


We will be going through a few positive things that occurred over the week and highlight what appears to be a staging event for Military Coup charges. We will also see more shows highlighting immoral activity and fighting back with wisdom, and a special treat on the entire secret society system leading up to 9/11 and more.


Keywords
newsdeep statenorth carolinachristiancharges911military coupsecret societyncvoter idpraypushfighting backstagingltand we knowexposing evilrestoresimmoral activity
