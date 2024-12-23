Gaddafi’s dire warning echoes: Foreign influence wreaks havoc in Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, assassinated in 2011 by NATO-backed militants, foresaw the chaos now engulfing Syria. He cautioned Middle Eastern leaders that the West would inevitably target them as well. And look where we stand today..
Mirrored - RT
