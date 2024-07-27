Planned Emergency

Have many of the emergency events of our lifetimes been planned?





Who does the planning? Cabal leaders and their think tanks.





Why? Psychological operations, propaganda, deception, manipulation, mind control, technological takeover, depopulation of the “useless” and control of the useful.





Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com