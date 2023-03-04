The W.H.O. Plans To Own & Control Your Life - Dr. Rima Laibow, M.D. | Richard Sacks



Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 3/5/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

Dr. Rima Laibow (http://www.drrimatruthreports.com) has been a guest on Lost Arts Radio for many years. In an earlier phase of the health freedom mission of Natural Solutions Foundation, she and her two co-trustees, husband General Bert Stubblebine and Counsel Ralph Fucetola, J.D. were frequently in Europe, attending meetings of the Codex Alimentarius Commission. The agenda of that commission was to make sure to prevent access to quality nutrients by the general public in order to support the medical death cult and the global extermination plan we see unfolding around us today.

Now the W.H.O., which Dr. Laibow calls the "World Holocaust Organization" in recognition of their tireless work to maximize human suffering, is determined to eradicate both health and freedom worldwide, to that end, they are working on a series of horrific amendments to their International Health Regulations document. If accepted by member nations, it would allow W.H.O. tyrants and their unseen bosses to preside over a global holocaust in the name of "health." Listen to our broadcast this Sunday for details, including Dr. Laibow's peaceful and powerful plan to stop the coming assault in its tracks (http://www.preventgenocide2030.org). You are the key to its success. Your help is needed to get the message heard by the right people, as Dr. Rima will explain.

Richard Sacks, Host

