Jan 24, 2024





That dog collapsed after learning he was disabled, and she lay crying in the middle of the road.

I had to get her to the vet to give her the best chance of survival.

Despite using a warm towel, Pure was still shivering and her breathing was very weak because of the cold.

Looking at her red eyes from the hematoma, she might have had another accident.

She broke her pelvis several times and broke her tail.

Pure needed to monitor health, if there were no serious problems, no surgery was needed.

