Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week April 20 – 26, 2024





▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops have been striking daily both the capital of the Palestinian enclave and its satellite towns. At the same time, the number of dead in the region has already exceeded 34 thousand people, about 77 thousand were injured.





▪️At the same time, the Israelis called on the residents of Beit Lahia to leave the settlement immediately. Apparently, IDF units may soon carry out an operation here similar to the one they carried out in Beit Hanoun a week earlier.





▪️Palestinian militias still retain the ability to attack Israeli border communities. Most such attacks are successfully repelled by air defense and have no significant consequences.





▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, there has been a steady flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. Since the beginning of air deliveries, more than a thousand tons of food have been delivered to the region.





▪️Fighting continued north of Nuseirat in the isthmus between the northern and southern parts of the enclave. However, in more than two weeks of clashes, the Israelis never attempted to advance towards the settlement itself.





▪️Israeli units continued to blow up structures in the controlled areas of al-Zahra and al-Mughraqa. Palestinian militias did not remain idle and conducted several sorties against IDF positions.





▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, debris removal in Khan Yunis and the removal of bodies from the burial site at the Nasser Medical Complex continued. In total, more than 350 remains were exhumed from the vicinity of the hospital during the week.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

