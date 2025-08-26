© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New World Screwworm Detected in Human in U.S. | Flesh-Eating Parasite Alert
Description
For the first time in years, the dangerous New World Screwworm parasite has been detected in a human in the U.S., linked to travel from Central America. This flesh-eating fly’s larvae cause severe tissue damage in humans and animals. U.S. agencies are combating the threat with sterilized fly release, border controls, and treatment programs. Learn about prevention, symptoms, and ongoing efforts to protect livestock and public health. Stay informed with the latest updates!
Hashtags
#NewWorldScrewworm #FleshEatingParasite #PublicHealth #USDA #CDC #LivestockProtection #ParasiteAwareness #Agriculture #Texas #ParasitePrevention