Donner Pass gets hammered with tons of snow - unreal storm - 100 plus mph winds - is the Cabal doing this ? I got stuck on the pass on an Amtrak a few years ago - snowed in over night with no food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When we got stuck on the train, the bathrooms clogged up. We were interviewed by channel 7 News when arrived to our destination which was Oakland on our way back from Colorado for a family ski trip at Winterpark. Anyway this current storm is a Big Storm with Big Rigs and cars stuck everywhere on the I-80 - Very dangerous conditions