🇮🇷🇮🇱Israeli airstrikes target military base on the outskirts of Tehran.

Adding:

Iran was not actively developing a nuclear weapon and was three years away from doing so when Israel attacked the country last Friday under the pretext of destroying its nuclear program, CNN reports, citing a US intelligence assessment.

"Not only was Iran not actively developing a nuclear weapon, it was also three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to its chosen target," the sources said.

The Americans believe that the Israeli airstrikes delayed the Iranian nuclear program by only a few months. Israel caused significant damage to Iran's Natanz facility, which houses centrifuges needed to enrich uranium, but left a second, heavily fortified uranium enrichment facility at Fordow largely untouched.

Military experts say Israel has no way to damage Fordow without specialized U.S. weapons and air support.

"As US intelligence agencies and the IAEA assess the damage Israel has caused to Iran's nuclear facilities, there are concerns that the strike could push Iran to do something US officials believe it has not done before: build a nuclear weapon," CNN writes.