Rebranded Subversion and Decentralizing DEI to Mask Anti-White, Anti-American Agendas at UNL (Part 4 of 10)
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
41 views • 6 months ago

Rebranded Subversion and Decentralizing DEI to Mask Anti-White, Anti-American Agendas at UNL: The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations through Infiltration and Manipulation with Diversification, Equitization, and Inclusion - Part 4

At the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Rodney Bennett, in tandem with his marriage partner, continues to propagate and entrench the subversive and communist systems they have honed at previous educational institutions. Bennett's strategy in Nebraska is no less insidious; it is merely rebranded. Under the guise of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), they openly perpetrate what are fundamentally anti-white and anti-American policies.

These DEI initiatives, although presented with innocuous terminology, are designed to infiltrate, destabilize, and ultimately supplant the foundational ethos of the university with a communist framework where traditional groups are marginalized in favor of the so-called diversity groups.

A tactical shift has been observed at UNL where, instead of maintaining a centralized DEI office, such initiatives have been decentralized. The DEI office, once a clear beacon of their intentions, has been dismantled, with its functions dispersed across various college offices throughout the campus. This maneuver serves to obfuscate the true nature of their agenda, making it less conspicuous and more pervasive, as public scrutiny of DEI has grown.

The recent exposure of DEI offices has led to a broader awakening among the public, recognizing these entities not as progressive but as subversive, criminal infiltrators. In response, Bennett and his ilk have adapted, altering tactics and nomenclature to continue their mission under less scrutiny. This strategic dispersion of DEI efforts across UNL is a direct response to the changing public opinion that increasingly views DEI not as a force for equity but as a mechanism for the criminal subversion of traditional academic structures.

#AcademicTransformation #DiversityInitiatives #InstitutionalChange

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
