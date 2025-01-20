US Sports Football: Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Divisional Playoff Highlights

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube:

Baldy`s Breakdown: Wide Receiver Seminar

by NFL Draft Bible

Part of the Position Coach School - WR Edition Bundle

https://tinyurl.com/BaldysBreakdownWR

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger uses game film to break down the importance of route selections and reading defenses utilizing Hall of Famer Randy Moss and All-Pro receivers Davante Adams and Michael Thomas.

Ready to get some GOAT Knowledge?

Let's go! https://tinyurl.com/WRBundle





Video credit: NFL

Be the ultimate insider with the official app of the NFL --- your one-stop for NFL football.





GET CLOSER TO THE ACTION:

- Make the NFL app your central hub for game day and access available NFL content in one place.

- Get up-to-the-minute scoring, in-game highlights and drive charts to track every play.

- Go deeper into the game with breaking news, key stories, and insider analysis.

- Stay connected with the NFL Channel and get FREE NFL content 24/7.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3YnJ2yX

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4amVWCE





Full slate of NFL Playoff Highlights, Insights, Interviews and analysis.

The NFL now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net