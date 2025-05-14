Victory or Defeat

What do you really want in your life? What would be the perfect life for you? The most ideal situation. Do you know you can have all of that and then more? God has all the answers. He loves you and wants you to be happy. He wants you to be safe and secure! God knows what's in your heart, but he's a gentleman and respects your free will. He will not force himself on you. It's all on your side of the court. Follow him now, because you will be so relieved and happy that you did.

