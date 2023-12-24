Create New Account
MANY SHALL SAY ~ I AM in CHRIST~MAS
Luke 21:8 And he said, Take Heed That Ye Be Not Deceived:

For MANY Shall Come in My Name, saying, " I am in Christ -Mas;

and The Time Draweth Near:

Go Ye Not Therefore After Them.

                                          This could Very well be Your Final Witness and Warning !!!


