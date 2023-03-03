Col. MacGregor: Ukraine Has Been DESTROYED And There's Nothing Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Mar 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl4OyPwLF8w&ab_channel=Redacted
Ukrainian president Zelensky just admitted that American troops will be needed to keep Ukraine from total collapse. At the same time NATO announces Ukraine will become a member of the alliance before too long. This is a non-starter for Russian President Putin. Colonel Douglas MacGregor joins Redacted host Clayton Morris for the very latest developments.