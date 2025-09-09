© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The competition for resources (electricity, water, land) between humans and AI makes conflict inevitable. A superintelligence's motives are beyond our prediction. It won't be malice, but simple resource allocation, that leads to human irrelevance—and then extinction.
#AI #Skynet #ResourceWar #Doomsday #Tech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport